Council 'patrolling' for rubbish near Stockwood Park as residents worry about impression for Big Weekend festival goers

Images of rubbish around South Luton. Picture: June Burley

A resident living near Stockwood Park has shared her concerns about how the town will look to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend guests due to rubbish and fly-tipping in south Luton.

June Burley shared images with Luton News of large bins overflowing, rubbish strewn across streets and fly-tipped waste on Stockwood Crescent, Dumfries Street, Napier Road, Princess Street and roads at the bottom of Farley Hill.

The images were taken before the last 'big clean up', Jane said, but show the scale of rubbish and fly-tipping issues in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She explained: "I am mainly worried about how our town will be portrayed if any revellers walk into Luton via Farley Hill for the Radio One Big Weekend.”

Jane added that the “contaminated bins are hardly ever collected despite me informing councillors who govern these areas”.

Reassuring residents, a Luton Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our street cleansing crews have been clearing the public realm and they will continue to do so during the festival weekend.

"As of this week, our Neighbourhood Enforcement team are carrying out additional patrols in the area to identify any issues and work with colleagues and residents to resolve them in the lead-up to the event. In addition, many volunteers are also helping with litter picking as part of their support for the event.