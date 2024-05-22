Council 'patrolling' for rubbish near Stockwood Park as residents worry about impression for Big Weekend festival goers
June Burley shared images with Luton News of large bins overflowing, rubbish strewn across streets and fly-tipped waste on Stockwood Crescent, Dumfries Street, Napier Road, Princess Street and roads at the bottom of Farley Hill.
The images were taken before the last 'big clean up', Jane said, but show the scale of rubbish and fly-tipping issues in the area.
She explained: "I am mainly worried about how our town will be portrayed if any revellers walk into Luton via Farley Hill for the Radio One Big Weekend.”
Jane added that the “contaminated bins are hardly ever collected despite me informing councillors who govern these areas”.
Reassuring residents, a Luton Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our street cleansing crews have been clearing the public realm and they will continue to do so during the festival weekend.
"As of this week, our Neighbourhood Enforcement team are carrying out additional patrols in the area to identify any issues and work with colleagues and residents to resolve them in the lead-up to the event. In addition, many volunteers are also helping with litter picking as part of their support for the event.
They added: “We are absolutely committed in keeping our streets clean and tidy and encourage residents to report any issues to the council using the Love Clean Streets app or via our website.”