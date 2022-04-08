Deadpool is back in Luton this Easter to collect funds for Keech Hospice Care

Andy started working with the Visiting Superheros team during the pandemic, raising much-needed funds to support Luton & Dunstable University Hospital and spreading lots of smiles in the process.

Andy gets out and about around Luton whenever he can, collecting donations for charity. He’s also willing to put in an appearance for birthday parties or other special events in exchange for a donation.

He’s now appealing for people to support his Easter fundraiser.

Luton Deadpool Andy Voller, will be collecting funds for Keech Hospice Care this Easter

Andy said: “You may see me out and about in the town collecting so feel free to stop for a photo and make a donation.

He added: “I'm doing really well so far, I've managed to get £350 just from collecting in town this week.

"Any amount is welcomed, all I ask is just give as much as you can.”

Andy’s Visiting Superheroes team gained popularity during the pandemic when members visited children in Luton who were suffering with anxiety and depression from not seeing their school friends.

Recalls Andy: “We wanted to help the children and show our support for the police, fire service and paramedics during the pandemic and do as much as we could for the amazing staff at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

“We received so much support and people were really generous with the donations.

“I hope people continue to show their support this Easter to help another worthy cause.

"I'll be in Luton outside HSBC and Primark every day from 11am-1pm until Easter Sunday.”