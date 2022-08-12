A TV celebrity has become co-CEO of a Luton charity that helped show him ‘life could be amazing again’.

Luton-born Mik Scarlet survived cancer as a baby – but after complications set in he was told, aged 15, that he’d be a full-time wheelchair user.

Now 57, the disabled celebrity TV presenter and journalist admits it was a dark time. Then he started going to Luton Phab Club which made him realise this wasn’t a life sentence.

Luton-born award-winning broadcaster and journalist Mik Scarlet who has been appointed joint CEO of charity PHAB

He says: “It started bringing me out of my shell, showing me that life could be amazing again.”

He went on to build a hugely successful career as a musician, award winning broadcaster and journalist, becoming a household name in the ‘90s.

In 2018, he was included in The Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 List as one of the most influential disabled people in the UK.

And Mik credits Phab as well as his brother and late mother for this transformation from seriously ill teenager to global superstar.

PHAB co-CEO Mik Scarlet in the studio

And he couldn’t be more delighted to have a pivotal role in the charity that celebrates its 65th anniversary this year, and that has been so instrumental in bringing together the disabled and non-disabled on equal terms to make more of life together.

He says: “Without them, I might never have become the person I am today, happily married, living my best life and with an amazing career behind me.

"That’s why I joined Phab – to make sure people have the same chances I had. Any charity that has been championing inclusion for 65 years is OK by me.

Luton families enjoying a holiday in the Lakes, thanks to Phab and the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Fund

"I want to set it on the path for another successful 65 years, helping build memories and creating friendships. At the end of the day - whether you’re disabled or not - everyone wants to have friends and do amazing things.”

Mik also sings Luton’s praises and recalls: “It was a great place to be a disabled child. When I became a full-time wheelchair user, living in Luton played a huge role in helping me build the life I have had.

“The town is very welcoming and accepting of disabled people, thanks to places like The Arndale and the Library Theatre being so accessible was back in the ‘80s.”

He adds: “When I started with Phab, I was delighted to discover that Luton Borough Council is funding a series of holidays for local children.

Parents are delighted that they can holiday together and take part in activities together, making amazing memories for the whole family with the inclusive charity Phab

"This shows just how committed the council is to diversity and inclusion, ensuring young people can have wonderful experiences and make memories, even during the difficult financial times we’re all facing.”

Luton mum Rosemary Ihunga who went on holiday to the Lake District with her daughter Sapphire will always be grateful to Phab.

She explains: “Having a chance to holiday together as a family, and do all the activities together, was the most amazingly memorable thing for Sapphire.

"As a parent, I’d like to thank Phab for helping young children, disabled or not, and the young carers.”

> On Sunday (August 14), the charity is holding the Great Phab Picnic. Mik will be presenting an online show from the Bebington Phab club in Wallasey from 2pm.