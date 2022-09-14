A father from Dunstable will run 200 miles across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire in 85 hours for charity.

Rob Mach will run his planned route from his home in Dunstable to Northamptonshire and back again for Microtia UK on October 5.

The 40-year-old first became involved with the charity after his daughter Ava, 7, was born with unilateral Microtia. This condition meant her outer ear and ear canal had not developed properly, resulting in a ‘little’ ear and almost complete hearing loss on her right side.

Rob is running the challenging route to raise money and awareness of his daughter's condition.

Starting at his home, he will run the gruelling 200-mile planned route that will take him on the A5 through Milton Keynes to Northamptonshire before travelling back down via Tring, Wendover, Berkhamsted, Watford and St. Albans.

Rob will travel back to Dunstable by running through Luton and past Whipsnade Zoo.

Rob has planned only three short three-hour rest stops along the route where he plans to catch up on sleep before carrying on. He hopes to take these breaks in a bid to complete his mission by 9pm on Saturday, October 8.

Pictured: The Mach family smiling in the sun.

Last June, Rob raised over £5,700 for the same charity by running 105 miles without a break in 35 hours.

He explained that he is a lot more apprehensive this time around as his route is such a long way to run.

Rob said: “I learnt from last time how much my success hinges on the planning, details and logistics, which in the weeks running up to the actual events can feel very overwhelming, but nothing can deter me.”

He added: "It feels exciting but it’s also a huge challenge.

“I will get it done though and it’s amazing to be able to raise money and awareness for the charity."

By uploading his route to a live GPS tracker, Rob hopes to encourage other keen runners to join him along the way for support and company.

Rob said: “I am determined to complete the 200-mile route and help promote the charity Microtia UK again.”