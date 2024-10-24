Dunstable pub to sell special edition pint glasses for this year’s Poppy Appeal

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 17:21 BST
Special Poppy Appeal glasses. Picture: Marston’sSpecial Poppy Appeal glasses. Picture: Marston’s
Special Poppy Appeal glasses. Picture: Marston’s
New special limited-edition glasses will go on sale at a pub in Dunstable this weekend as part of this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Marston’s and The Royal British Legion have partnered to create brand new, poppy-themed glasses to raise funds for veterans.

From Saturday (October 26), Market Cross Dunstable will have glasses on sale – £2.50 for a pint glass and £2 for a half – with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to The Royal British Legion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jared Sedgwick, director of operations from Marston’s, said: “We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marson’s community. We want to welcome everyone to their local pub for what will be a month to remember, and join us in saying cheers to our heroes.”

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with over 180,000 members. Each year, the Poppy Appeal is launched to raise funds for The Royal British Legion ahead of Remembrance Sunday, with donations being used to provide vital support to the community.

Ben France, head of corporate partnerships at the charity, said "We're thrilled to be partnering with Marstons to support Poppy Appeal this year and beyond. The fundraising taking place across their network of pubs will help transform the lives of those in need across our Armed Forces community."

Traditional pin-on poppies will also be available at the pub.

Related topics:The Royal British LegionDunstableMarstonArmed Forces

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice