Dunstable wins gold in Anglia in Bloom awards

Priory Church, Dunstable. Pic by John Chatterley

Dunstable is celebrating a blooming marvellous success.

The town came away with a bouquet of awards from the Anglia in Bloom awards held earlier this month.

It won gold in the Large Town category along with other gold and silver awards.

Celebrating a blooming great success

Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr. Liz Jones, Town Council officers and Dunstable in Bloom volunteers attended the Anglia in Bloom awards ceremony at Orsett Hall, Essex on September 7.

Along with the large town award Dunstable took home:

>Gold in Cemeteries category

>Silver Gilt in the Care Home category for Priory View

>Gold in the Parks category for Priory Gardens

>Gold in the Pub/restaurant category for The Old Palace Lodge Hotel & Restaurant

>Silver Gilt in the Parks category for Grove House Gardens

>Gold in Queen’s Jubilee Display category for Wheelie Fantastic

>Best Sheltered Housing/Care Home for Priory View

>Gold in Queen’s Jubilee Display category for the Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting at Mentmore

>Best Young People’s Project (under 12 years) for the forest garden at St. Augustine’s Academy

Sarah Woodruff received recognition with a Mike Ames award for her years of dedication to Dunstable in Bloom

Cllr. Jones said: "The results for this year's Anglia in Bloom are a true reflection of the collaborative working between the Town Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Dunstable in Bloom and local organisations and community groups. I am immensely proud of the achievements and the work that has been done."

Deputy Town Mayor and Chairman of Dunstable Town Council’s Grounds and Environmental Services committee, Cllr. Lisa Bird, said: “I am absolutely thrilled by this year’s Anglia in Bloom results. Following two very challenging years, the coming together of the community to work so hard on projects in our town for Anglia in Bloom, has been well recognised and rewarded. Well done to everyone involved.”

Since 2010 the Dunstable in Bloom campaign has seen the town win 10 gold medals. Organisers, who work with local businesses and individuals to brighten up the town, will now be heading to the Britain in Bloom awards set to be held in October this year.