EastEnders star heads Windrush gala in Luton

Much-loved Trinidadian actor Rudolph Walker will be the celebrity guest at Saturday's gala event, the inaugural Luton Windrush Heritage Community Awards and Showcase.

The veteran showbiz personality - best known as Patrick Trueman from East Enders and as Bill Reynolds in the sitcom Love They Neighbour - is no stranger to Luton.

He was instrumental in fostering good community relations in the town through the pioneering annual inter-community cricket tournament.

Award-wining actor Rudolph Walker CBE

Heritage Associates spokesman Bob Baker, who helped found the competition, said: "Our ethos was to improve community relations through sport and Rudolph epitomises everything wholesome of the Windrush generation and spirit.

"We are so proud of him and are looking forward to this attendance."

The award-winning actor was given a CBE in 2020 for his services to drama and charity.

The Luton Windrush Awards ceremony is being held at The Hat Factory on Saturday (October 16).