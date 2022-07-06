Eid celebrations come to Wardown Park in Luton this weekend - featuring circus performers, fireworks and more

Eid Celebration Committee has announced that its annual Eid festival will come to Wardown Park on July 8.

The charity, which started the very first Eid festival in Luton and Bedfordshire 11 years ago, will host the festival from Friday to Sunday this week.

The festival will have a fair, circus performers, children’s entertainers, donkey rides and face-painting.

The festival will start on Friday.

In the park, local stalls will sell international food and henna designs.

There will be a firework display in Popes Meadow on Saturday night at 9:30pm.

Eid Celebration Committee Luton manager, Tahareem Farquhar said: “The aim of the festival is to use the celebration of Eid as an opportunity to bring about community cohesion and encourage people from all walks of life, races, cultures, religions and beliefs to come together and celebrate with ice cream and fun fairs.”