Energy centre makes L&D one of the most environmentally friendly hospitals in the country

Staff from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, joined Rob Carter, Joint Managing Director at R G Carter and the site team to celebrate the occasion. David Hartshorne, Construction Director and Gordon Johns, Senior Independent Director at the Trust had the honour of marking the achievement by securing the final bolt on the roof.

Work to create an Energy Centre, which started in December 2020, involves replacing all obsolete and out of date heating plant and equipment at the hospital.

The project supports the NHS Trust’s green plan, and will deliver a substantial reduction in energy consumption, as well as increase resilience across the site in Luton.

David Hartshorne, Construction Director at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Thank you to the R G Carter team for all of their efforts to date. This is a huge achievement and we are well on the way to supporting a net zero NHS. We look forward to seeing the

project complete in 2023.”