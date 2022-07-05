Brits are nearly three times more likely to have heard of a male England footballer than their female counterparts, according to a new study by leading pub company and brewer, Greene King.
But with the Women’s Euros starting tomorrow (Wednesday), the brewery is hoping to change all that by offering a free drink to any pub-goer sharing their surname with a Lioness.
If you’re called Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim a free drink during the three group games by heading into the following pubs and showing your ID at the bar.
Biscot Mill, Biscot Road, Luton
Hansom Cab, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley
Jolly Milliner, Icknield Way, Luton
Ewe & Lamb, Luton Road, Dunstable
Chequers, East End, Houghton Regis
The three group games take place on:
Wed, July 6, England v Austria, KO 8pm
Mon, July 11, England v Norway, KO 8pm
Fri, July 15, Northern Ireland v England, KO 8pm
The offer is available across 810 participating pubs during each of the three live England Women’s Euro group stage matches. Guests must bring a valid, in date photo ID (photo driver’s licence, passport or card bearing the ‘PASS’ logo) and have the same surname as a member of the squad.