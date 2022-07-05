The England squad heading for the Euros - photo Getty images

Brits are nearly three times more likely to have heard of a male England footballer than their female counterparts, according to a new study by leading pub company and brewer, Greene King.

But with the Women’s Euros starting tomorrow (Wednesday), the brewery is hoping to change all that by offering a free drink to any pub-goer sharing their surname with a Lioness.

If you’re called Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim a free drink during the three group games by heading into the following pubs and showing your ID at the bar.

Biscot Mill, Biscot Road, Luton

Hansom Cab, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley

Jolly Milliner, Icknield Way, Luton

Ewe & Lamb, Luton Road, Dunstable

Chequers, East End, Houghton Regis

The three group games take place on:

Wed, July 6, England v Austria, KO 8pm

Mon, July 11, England v Norway, KO 8pm

Fri, July 15, Northern Ireland v England, KO 8pm