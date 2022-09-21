Enough is Enough rally to be held in Luton days before National Day of Action is called on cost of living crisis

Luton is playing host to a rally by Enough is Enough, the campaign to fight the cost of living crisis, tomorrow (Thursday, September 22).

Eddie Dempsey, Assistant General Secretary of the RMT Union, Zarah Sultana MP, GMB organiser and NHS activist Helen O’Connor are confirmed to speak at the rally, which will be held at St Mary’s Church, Church Street, Luton from 7pm on September 22.

Crowds will also be joined by Reverend Mike Jones, local activist and writer Taj Ali and Peter Adams of the St Mary’s Centre for Peace.

It will be a major event for Enough is Enough, which has already held massive rallies in Glasgow, London, Liverpool, Manchester and other parts of the country.

It will come as the campaign, which demands a return to the pre-April price cap on energy bills, a cost-of-living pay rise for British workers and an end to food poverty, looks set to announce a National Day of Action on October 1st, which will see protests against corporate greed and for striking workers spread across Britain.

Commenting on tomorrow’s rally, local musician and activist Simon Tyrie said: “Luton, surrounded by a sea of wealth, has the highest homelessness rates in the country of any town, nearly half its children living in poverty and an average life expectancy eight years below the national average. The Enough is Enough campaign is a lifeline to many at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis.

Pictured are people taking part in the Scotland Demands a Pay Rise march. There have been numerous marches across the UK for the cost of living crisis, with an Enough Is Enough rally taking place in Luton tomorrow.

Taj Ali said: “For far too long, working-class communities like our own here in Luton have been ignored and neglected by people in positions of power. Workers in Britain have experienced the longest period of wage stagnation since the 1800s and now face further real-terms pay cuts amid the worst squeeze on living standards since the 1950s. We are organising on both a local and a national level to demand better.”

The campaign has five central demands, including a real pay rise of £15 an hour minimum wage, and a real public sector pay rise, slashing energy bills, ending food poverty, decent homes for all and taxing the rich.