Everything you ever wanted to know about Luton's transport as author releases new book detailing a journey through time

The cover of Luton's Transport: A Journey Through Time by lifelong bus enthusiast David Beddall

Author David Beddall is to buses what Ewan McGregor was to Trainspotting.

His latest book – Luton’s Transport: A Journey Through Time – is a unique insight into the bus, coach and tram operations in south Bedfordshire.

The Northamptonshire-based writer has been an avid bus enthusiast since the age of seven.

His interest started in the Bedford area but expanded to include the whole country.

Luton has a rich transport history, being home to both Luton Airport and Vauxhall.

Its public service backstory is also fascinating – through Luton Corporation Transport, Eastern National, United Counties and London Transport.

In addition, Luton and Dunstable are linked by one of the longest guided busways in the world.

Luton’s Transport takes a look at the development of Luton’s tramway, along with bus and coach services in the Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis areas.

It also contains a fascinating collection of photographs.