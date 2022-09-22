Special bus service to be run from Luton to nostalgic Showbus event at the Herts County Showground

Special bus services are being run from Luton on Sunday for the world’s biggest bus display which closes its doors after 50 years.

Showbus is being held at the Herts County Showground with up to 300 buses on display.

The oldest bus expected at the event dates from 1911, the newest is an electric coach from Westways, a company which has a royal warrant.

This 1911 bus will be on show

Part of the colourful display is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with one bus from each year of her reign through the centre of the display.

Prizes are being presented around 3.45pm by Alan Fletcher, better known to many as Dr Karl Kennedy from Neighbours.

Arriva are running special service SX from Luton & Dunstable’s Busway to the Showground, which connects with the 501 from Watford.

A free bus mostly with electric buses will shuttle every 10-15 minutes to Whipsnade Zoo where Showbus visitors can enjoy 50% off admission by showing their ticket.