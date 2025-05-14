Excitement building for 49th Luton International Carnival this month

Lat year's carnival. Picture: ALEKSANDRA WARCHOL

The sun is shining and the summer is getting closer, that means it’s almost carnival time in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks the 49th anniversary of the Luton International Carnival – an event filled with colour, smiles and community spirit!

From 12pm until 6pm, Luton will come alive on Sunday, May 25 as the carnival makes its way through the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme for 2025 is ‘Back to the Future’ and UK Centre for Carnival Arts is inviting everyone join in with the festivities.

For a second year, families can relax at Step Forward Luton’s ‘Chill Out Zone’ with free deck chairs and bean bags from 11am to 3pm at Hat Gardens.

The Luton Point will host a workshop in the central square between 12pm and 5pm – and is free to all who fancy creating their own carnival artwork.

Meanwhile in the Luton Central Library, Aaron Spendelow’s three free immersive shows will begin at 11am, running until 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Fowler, Interim CEO at Luton Council, said: “The Luton International Carnival is not just an event; it represents the heart and soul of our community.

"As we celebrate its 49th year we reflect on how it unites different generations and cultures and showcases what makes our town so unique. This year the incoming Mayor of Luton will be taking part in the carnival parade for the first time ever, wearing the mayoral robes and chain of office. I’m also looking forward to taking part with a large contingent of council staff, councillors and their families and seeing our town come alive, as thousands of people join in with the celebrations and enjoy the delicious food, music and entertainment on offer.”

Being environmentally-friendly is at the heart of the carnival, and after a successful year in 2024, the teams are committed to using recycled materials and bikes for their parade.

Claudette Whittingham, Executive Director of the UK Centre for Carnival Arts, added: “The carnival thrives thanks to the teamwork of all stakeholders involved. We are beyond grateful for the continued support and excited to create a memorable experience for everyone at this year’s event.”