Denise Clayburn of Robby's Teashop is selling up and relocating to Ireland with her partner David Armstrong. But it's going to be a real wrench to leave the business that has been a apart of her life for so long and which is not only a Luton landmark but a lifeline to many.

Robby’s in The Mall is not simply a teashop to its many loyal customers – for some it’s been a lifeline, with owner Denise Clayburn and her caring staff being there for them during their toughest times.

Several come in regularly, on a daily basis. Denise says: “We’re like an extended family. It’s extremely sad when we see them lose a loved one. We do everything we can to make their day a little better.”

But now Robby’s – the first shop to open in The Mall (then The Arndale) in 1972 - is up for sale. Denise and her partner David Armstrong are relocating to Ireland.

She’s currently in talks with a prospective buyer but admits: “The new owners will need to understand the importance Robby’s plays in so many peoples lives.”

It’s amazing how it’s become such a source of support in the community.

Discussing your problems over a cuppa is an age-old remedy and one thing that’s never changed is our universal love of a good pot of tea.

The menu has expanded over the years and their full Irish breakfast is a particular favourite because Robby’s stocks and uses good Irish products.

Denise adds: "Egg mayo – made with salad cream, rather than mayonnaise – is another popular choice."

The shop was opened by her father-in-law William Clayburn and named after her late husband - William’s then one-year-old son Robert.

After catering college, Robby went to work at his father’s bakery, which was based in Power Court.

Luton-born Denise, whose family hail from Dublin, met Robby in 2001 and married him six years later.

The former Icknield High schoolgirl took over the shop in 2013, when he decided he wanted to close it.

Robby sadly died in 2019, aged just 48.

She’s run the teashop ever since with their teenage daughter, Chloe, helping out on Saturdays and school holidays.

Robby’s currently has a staff of eight, one of who has been with the family for 30 years.

Denise was able to furlough all her workers over Covid.

She admits: “It’s taken time and hard work to get back to pre-Covid levels but we’ve came out the other side.

“The shopping centre has changed dramatically over the years which has been sad to see. But we’re very lucky to have such loyal customers – lots of regulars have become friends.”

She agrees it’s going to be hard to say goodbye: “The shop has been such a huge factor in of our lives for so long. I would have been lost without it. And it will be extremely sad to leave all the people who have become part of it.”

Denise enjoys going out for a family meal on her day off – usually Sunday. What she values most is good customer service: “I also like places where I don’t have to queue up with a tray, then find a table that I need to clear.”

So when she and David get to Enniskillen, will it be time for feet up and a long overdue rest?

Denise smiles: “I don’t think I’ll ever retire.