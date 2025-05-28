Fears increased cost of waste disposal at Dunstable tip will lead to flytipping

Businesses have hit out at new price hike for disposing of recycling waste at Thorn Turn Household Waste Recycling Centre in Dunstable.

Some claim the increases, introduced by Central Beds Council, will make it more difficult for companies to dispose of waste responsibly and lead to illegal flytipping.

Matt Grimwood, who runs Everett's House Clearance, said the increase would also mean costs being passed on to customers.

He told the Luton News: “The price rises make it even more expensive for companies, such as mine, to legally and responsibly deal with collected waste and as so, more expensive for our customers. This is especially concerning as it will no doubt push people to find cheaper options which will often result in illegal dumping and an increase in flytipping which is an ever growing problem.

“Not only this but the pricing structure, based on arbitary weight categories creates an even more unfair situation. For example - to dispose of 250kg of general waste will cost you £65 but if you have 251kg of general waste it ticks into the next category costing £121 - nearly a 100% increase. It makes it very difficult to calculate the cost of disposing of waste.

“My company is proud to be a registered waste carrier and we take sustainability and responsible waste disposal very seriously. But Central Bedfordshire are not making it easy for us to provide a cost effective service.

“Waste management is a significant challenge we all face and we should be encouraging it rather than penalising it.”

However a spokesperson for Central Beds Council defended the rise, the first since 2022.

Cllr Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience, said: “Central Bedfordshire Council recognises the valuable contribution of local businesses and understands the financial pressures many are currently facing. However, the charges for disposing of commercial waste at Thorn Turn Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) have been reviewed to ensure they reflect the cost of delivering this non-statutory service. This is the first price rise since 2022.

“Thorn Turn is the only HWRC in Central Bedfordshire that currently accepts commercial waste. The updated pricing structure ensures that the council is not subsidising commercial waste disposal using public funds intended for household waste services.

“Charges are based on weight categories to enable a straightforward and efficient process for customers and site staff, this has not changed. While we appreciate that a small increase in weight can result in a higher charge, this tiered approach simplifies the service and supports fair and consistent site management. Businesses are encouraged to monitor their waste loads to remain within the most appropriate band.

" Furthermore, customers can reduce their disposal cost if they separate recyclable/composting waste as this material is subject to a lower charge than ‘general’ (such as black bag) waste.

“We would also highlight that commercial waste disposal is a competitive market, and alternative facilities and private waste contractors are available.

“Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence. The council investigates all reports and prosecutes where evidence permits. Responsible disposal through licensed facilities, such as Thorn Turn, helps protect our environment and communities.

“Commercial waste charges are kept under regular review, and any future changes will be communicated in advance.”

