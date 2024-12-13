Fewer Luton children getting recommended exercise than before the pandemic

A lower proportion of children in Luton are getting enough exercise than before the pandemic, new figures show.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, Sport England said it is "unacceptable" more than half of English children did not exercise enough last year, and called on the Government to take action.

Figures from the organisation's annual Active Lives Children and Young People Survey, which was completed by nearly 122,500 children in school years 1-11, show 48 per cent of children met the guidance of exercising for an average of 60 minutes or more every day in the 2023-24 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was up two per cent from the previous year and from 2018-19 before the pandemic.

Children at St. George's C of E Primary School in Stockport, skip and play hop scotch during playtime. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

In Luton, just 44 per cent of children met the exercising guidelines, up from 42 per cent last year, but a decrease from 48 per cent in 2018-19.

And, of the area's 1,772 respondents, 34 per cent did less than an average of 30 minutes of activity a day.

Nationally, 23 per cent of children were judged as "fairly active", meaning they didn't reach an average of 60 minutes a day this year, and 30 per cent did less than an average of 30 minutes a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said successive lockdowns and a lack of activities during the pandemic had a "fundamental impact" on children and young people's negative attitude towards sport.

He added: "An active early life improves a child’s physical, mental and social health, so it’s unacceptable that fewer than half of children and young people are meeting the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines.

Younger children in years 1-2 are more likely to meet the guidelines than their older peers.

Additionally, gender, ethnicity, family affluence and the presence of a disability or long-term condition also affect activity levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said: "Sport is essential in allowing children and young people to develop healthy and positive attitudes for life.

"Today’s data shows that there is more work to do. This Government is committed to breaking down barriers to opportunity to ensure that every young person can lead a healthy and active life."