Boy sitting with teddy bear. Picture: Pixabay

IKEA and Shelter have called on the government to build genuinely affordable social housing as new data reveals that Luton has one of the highest rates of homelessness outside of London.

A lack of social homes and increasing rent prices has forced more families across the country into homelessness.

Temporary accommodation is provided by councils to qualifying families who are homeless as they wait for their application to be processed and to be offered a settled home. They can be housed in emergency hostels, B&Bs, bedsits and flats.

Data from IKEA and Shelter revealed that one in 29 children in Luton are homeless and living in temporary accommodation.

The rate of homeless children in Luton was calculated by comparing the number of children in temporary accommodation in Luton (2,050) with the total number of children aged under 18 (58,951).

IKEA and Shelter are campaigning to ensure that by 2030, half a million people have access to a better life at home, inviting people to sign an open letter calling on the Government to commit to building 90,000 social rent homes each year for ten years.

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said that the town was “experiencing the full brunt” the housing crisis.

They explained: “Rising rents during a cost of living crisis is contributing to more families facing homelessness as a result of the high number of tenancies terminating. This is exacerbated by the Local Housing Allowance, which falls short of actual rents in the town. Other factors include Luton's appeal to other boroughs in more expensive areas to relocate people in housing need, thus reducing housing options for local people. We are currently restricted in our ability to deliver more social housing due to our tightly-bound borough and limited development space.

“The council is continuing to lobby government for support to help us build the homes our residents need and deserve, but our ambitions are currently hampered by the 2026 deadline for Homes England Affordable Homes Funding; an early announcement to extend and enhance that programme would unlock at least 50 new council homes. We are also responding to the government’s current consultation on the National Planning Policy Framework, highlighting how it should be modified to strengthen the council’s ability to secure the right kinds of homes and more affordable housing from private developers.”

The spokesperson added: “Despite this we are doing everything we can to prevent families becoming homeless, and where temporary accommodation is required we ensure that it is safe and meets statutory guidance. While we understand that living in temporary accommodation can be disconcerting, it does ensure that no families are ever forced to sleep rough in our town.

“We continue to collaborate with stakeholders across the town to tackle issues such as debt and unemployment, which can contribute to financial hardship for families. We also work with landlords to help families stay in their homes and avoid evictions."