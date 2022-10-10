Fitness Revolution group in Luton smash London Marathon to raise more than £54,000

A group of runners from Luton have smashed the London Marathon, and raised more than £54,000 in the process.

Nineteen men and seven women, from the Fitness Revolution group, finished the course on Sunday last week.

Organiser Dr Waled Mannan said: “The grit and sheer determination they displayed is inspiring, I am so proud of them and their achievement.”

The group showing off their medals

The women have been sharing their inspirational stories.

Sultana Begum aged 40, says she married young and settled into a traditional family role. “I had naturally let myself go and piled on the pounds,” she said.

“I was unhealthy, depressed and felt unfulfilled. I joined Revolution women and a group of us decided it was the next phase in our running goals. I had dreamed of running a marathon when I was younger but never believed it was possible for someone like me.”

Sameya is a 35-year-old working mum with young twin boys, who started running two years ago after her brother had a heart attack. “This incident spurred me on to make healthy changes to my life in order to give myself the best chance to be around long enough for my boys,” she said. “Once I started running, I realised the mental benefits it brought me.

Naushin celebrating with a medal after finishing the London Marathon

“I am so grateful that my first experience of a marathon was a positive one even though my body was in absolute agony the day after. I actually cried whilst trying to crawl up and down the stairs that morning.”

Nasima Begum, 44, a solicitor, always wanted to do the Marathon but felt self-conscious running. She said: “Covid and lockdown brought out lots of sisters and aunties doing regular walks and then some even running in Wardown park. Revolution ladies brought with it the opportunity and space where sisters like me were going out and putting their own selves first.”

Dr Naushin Hossain aged 37, is a mountaineer who took up running to stay fit for climbing. She raised £2,000 for Phab. “I turned up at the Parkrun in Luton and the rest is history,” she said.

Sultana and Kate celebrating after the run

“I made friends in the park, including with my coach Kate Neale and my now fellow marathon sisters. They introduced me to Revolution. The crowd in London was insane! I was overcome with the kindness, support and encouragement of strangers. I received my medal and improved my fitness.”

Kate Neale said: “I started running at 46 to give myself the headspace to deal with a poorly child (a three-year-old with a broken leg)

“I got involved with Revolution early on when they started to come to parkrun en masse and I was involved with the Womens Revolution from the start, in June last year. It has been an amazing journey.”

Rosie started running on her own to try to get fit, but then discovered Revolution. “I loved, loved, loved the first 5 miles or so of the Marathon. All I heard was 'Run Rosie Run' over and over. I had that printed on my top and #fight4amani down my arm in honour of our amazing Amani. This was a huge deal for a 50 something woman with dodgy hips, carrying a bit of extra timber, but I have bucketloads of determination.”

