Free CPR training for Luton people as part of Restart a Heart campaign

People in Luton are being invited to learn how to save someone’s life as part of the annual Restart a Heart campaign.

A special demonstration is being held in the town on October 16, with St John Ambulance volunteers.

The session is free to attend and includes practical information on how to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), how to understand the difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack, and how to deliver shocks to the heart with a defibrillator.

Learn how to restart a heart. Photo - Michael Hall

It is estimated that annually around 30,000 people have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and that for every minute that passes following a cardiac arrest and before CPR is commenced and a defibrillator deployed, the chances of a patient surviving drops by 10 per cent. Less than one person in ten survives an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

The aim of this year’s campaign is to continue to build confidence among the public in performing CPR and using a defibrillator, and to reach out to new audiences, diverse communities, and those in so-called ‘hotspot’ communities (areas where cardiac arrest rates are higher than the UK average and bystander CPR rates are lower than average) to ensure that everyone has a chance to learn CPR - and that those having a sudden cardiac arrest have their best chance of survival.

Dr Lynn Thomas, Medical Director at St John Ambulance, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with our partners again on another Restart A Heart campaign. Anyone can be affected by a sudden cardiac arrest at any time, and without intervention, the person will quickly die, so I’d

absolutely encourage readers to find a local demo to attend and to feel invited, included and involved in this year’s campaign.

“Every extra person who learns these vital skills is someone who could potentially save a life and help someone when they most need it. We look forward to seeing everyone at our demos and to another successful Restart A Heart campaign this year.”

The session is on Sunday, October 16 – 10.30am to 5pm at The Mall, Luton.