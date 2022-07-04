Foodbank fifty challenge to celebrate the Mall Luton's 50th anniversary

As part of The Mall celebrating 50 years of supporting community life, the shopping centre is challenging its shoppers to support their chosen charity by donating food items, with the goal of reaching a target of 50 items per day throughout the whole month of July.

Whilst Luton Foodbank is always in need of donations to support the local community, July sees a higher demand and lower donation levels.

This campaign will make a huge difference to the charity and will go directly to those in the surrounding area who struggle to put food on the table, at a time when the cost of living is increasing so rapidly.

The Mall Luton has a campaign to increase supplies to the town's foodbank

All donations can be dropped off at the donation point within the centre, located outside of Tesco Express. The most needed items currently are biscuits (single packs), tinned fruit and fish, and UHT milk – however a full list of required goods can be found on The Mall’s website.

Salma Khan, project manager of Luton Foodbank, said: “With the cost of living crisis creating difficulties for more and more people in our town, we know that the demand for our services will only increase. We extend our appreciation to The Mall for their continued support for us

through the Foodbank Fifty challenge.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “As part of our celebration of 50 years in the community, we wanted to ensure we were supporting our chosen charity, Luton Foodbank. We have seen first-hand the amazing work that they do, and if we can collectively help to contribute fifty items per day throughout July this will be hugely beneficial to those in our community who need our help most. We thank everyone in advance for their generosity in helping us with this.”

The Foodbank Fifty coincides with various other events at The Mall in celebration of their 50th birthday year – including a £2,022 monthly Community Chest fund for charities and organisations local to Luton, and the upcoming Summer Tales and Trails event and writing competition.