A Luton group which helps people to help their neighbour has a busy schedule of events to fundraise for the community.

Nicola Trott runs Gift Thy Neighbour on Facebook which helps people swap unwanted items or gift their time to help others.

The group also raises cash for charities, and has donated to Keech Hospice after raising more than £2,000 at an Easter community event at Marsh Farm Outreach.

A Psychic Night is just one of three fundraisers this year

The group is also holding three events over the summer to raise funds for Helping Homeless Veterans UK, with the first, a Psychic Night, planned for July 23 at the L&D Hospital Social Club.

Tickets are now on sale for the event which will feature Denise Newman, Sain Rowson, Rosemay Sladden and Nicola Trott along with Graham Norris. Doors open at 6.30pm and the platform starts at 730pm.

Between 6.30-7.3pm people can pay separately to have one on one healing whether spiritual or Reiki, a reading or your cards read by Nicola, Sonia Gentle, Mark Allen, Claire Gale, Sandra Chapman and Kerry Arthurs. Readings will also be available in the interval and at the end of the platform at 11.30pm. The bar will be open and there will be cakes and sandwiches for sale and freshly popped popcorn, and items for sale such as dream catchers, crystals, incense, and sage.

The second event is a Dinner Dance and Auction at St John’s social club hall on Sundon Park Road on August 13 and the third event is an End Of Summer Fete before the children go back to school Bank Holiday Monday on August 29 at Marsh Farm Outreach and parks on Bramingham Road.

Guest stars at the dinner dance are the Soldiers Of Swing from BGT who not only will be performing the main set but also hosting the Auction. Big Brother’s Simon Gross who’s compere and Luke Mcquillian and Olivia Lynn will also be performing.

A red carpet with a solo bagpipe player will greet the guests who will enter the dressed hall for the function and there will be other surprises happening throughout the evening. Tickets are £50 or £500 for a table of 10 or £75 per ticket or £750 for a table of 10 for VIP service, Auction prizes to include some family donations from Dame Vera Lynn herself that are also signed, a signed new book from American friend and author Mary Elizabeth that comes out later this month plus other great prizes.

The End Of Summer is free to come to and for all ages from 12pm-6pm. Music kicks off with entertainment from Ukie Toones, Clayton Stevens, The Voices With Soul, Ella Carol, plus many more. A fenced off fun area where parents and children can play on one of the two bouncy castles, play sumo wrestling or use one of the giant games jenga, connect 4 or snakes and ladders plus a coconut shy, candy floss stall and popcorn stall.

There will be stalls and games and people can bring a picnic and enjoy some of the free games, sports day and arts and crafts table.

Organisers are also looking for the following to help with the event such as cadets, scouts, guides, Territorial army, Police volunteers, and public volunteers to help set up, man and put away stalls on the day.

They are also looking for anyone who manages Punch and Judy Shows, Morris Dancers, brass bands and marchers, choir or dance teams, balloon artists, quick draw sketch artists, magicians, small rides like carousel and boat swings, ice cream man, slush puppy vendor, hot dog or burger van to donate their time free or for the vendors to give a set price pitch fee and a cut of profits.

For stall holders it’s only £20 for a 6 hour pitch plus a product donation, car booters it is only £10 per pitch all payable and bookable in advance first come first served.

Organisers are also looking for security and marshals to join the team on the day.

HHVUK is a non profit charity who help veterans, housing them or getting them the help they so desperately need.

Gift Thy Neighbour organiser Nicola is also looking for volunteers to help collect bulky furniture which is donated, and can be used by people struggling to get back on their feet. The group has helped refugees and people feeling domestic violence to start to rebuild their lives with donations and help from the community.

Nicola said: “We need volunteers, firstly to get a unit fit for purpose, secondly to man the unit so those in need can come and get what they need and we need drivers and a van for collections and large deliveries. Years ago there were a few places that offered this and they were a godsend but over time prices were added and went up gradually until it was no longer so affordable to those in desperate need. We want to help, not make money, we are a non profit constitution but we need the community’s help to help us make a difference.”