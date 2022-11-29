From meeting Gary Lineker to refereeing the Riot of Upton Park

The clue is in the title: My Life on the Line: Everything you didn’t know you needed to know about being an assistant referee.

From start to finish, this beautifully written book by former referee Gavin Muge with Simon Rae will have you entertained and informed. It covers the rarely recorded but highly visible aspect of football from someone who spent nine seasons on the National List of Assistant Referees.

It was recently launched at Luton’s Chiltern Hotel, a place which holds special significance for the Harpenden-born father-of-two.

Gavin Muge at Kenilworth Road - 2014

Gavin recalls: “It was where I met Gary Lineker in 1985. I was there to receive the Under 15 Player of the Year Award and he was there to join up with the England squad who were flying out from Luton Airport for a World Cup qualifier.”

He smiles: "A lifelong memory for me . . . but not for him, I suspect.”

Growing up, Gavin was besotted by the beautiful game, so much so that one primary school report contained this rebuke: “Football is very interesting but not for EVERY story.”

He admits: “It was all I was ever interested in. I was very keen, but I just didn’t have the talent to play professionally.”

Gavin Muge with the book at the Launch Party

His plans to become a PE teacher were derailed by a knee injury when he was 17. Working at summer camps in the States inspired Gavin to enrol at Dunstable College, where he qualified with a diploma in leisure studies.

He also worked his way through the ranks to reach the National List of Referees in 2008. He officiated at the Riot of Upton Park a year later and has witnessed many examples of the darker side of football.

But it’s never interfered with his love of Luton Town Football Club. He’s been a supporter since 1978 and says: “I was lucky enough to see all the glory days… Wembley ‘88, FA Cup semi-finals, last minute relegation escapes and the infamous game against Millwall in 1985.”

Now he’s retired as a match official from the professional game, he’s a season ticket holder again. Lockdown inspired him to write his memoirs.

Gavin explains: “I’d always had this idea and the second lockdown gave me time to think about it seriously.”

He contacted ghost writer Simon Rae and as he says: “The rest is history. He was by far the best partner for me to work with and his input has been invaluable. He lives in Hull so most of our conversations were via Zoom as we worked on the book.”

Gavin lives in Totternhoe with his partner Jacqueline. He has a horse-mad daughter of 26 and a 25-year-old son who shares his love of the game, even though he supports Chelsea. Father and son get together whenever they can to watch England play.

Gavin is hoping the World Cup is coming home for Christmas and if not, his money is on France, Spain or Brazil. He’s got his eye on French player Kylian Mbappe and the Brazilian Neymar.

