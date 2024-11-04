"Four weeks of hell" - Luton mum told she can remain in UK after deportation fear

Amika Brown. Picture: Amika Brown / SWNS

A mum who faced deportation despite living in Britain for 22 years and holding a passport has been told she can remain in the country.

Amika Brown, 41, received a "traumatising" letter from the Home Office at the end of September which threatened to strip her of her British citizenship over alleged identity fraud.

The government letter claimed that the mum-of-three had gained her citizenship using a false identity – and said she could be "removed" from the UK and sent back to her native Jamaica as a result.

But Mrs Brown, who has had a British passport since 2019, said officials printed the incorrect surname and date of birth on the letter – meaning they are the ones who have confused her identity.

Now, after an agonising wait, Mrs Brown has finally been told she can stay and remain a British citizen - as her case "does not fall within [the Home Office's] policy."

However, while she is "so relieved" by the result, she has blasted the "four weeks of hell" she suffered.

Mrs Brown said: “Initially, when I got the letter, I was so relieved. But after I reread it, I realised that there wasn't much there. It was simply, 'You haven't met our criteria.'

"There was no apology. And I've been through four weeks of hell. There's no acknowledgement of that. There's also no real explanation of what happened. Why was my name mixed up? Did someone use my identity?

"So I'm a bit disappointed. It doesn't feel properly resolved."

After Mrs Brown first received the letter threatening to deport her from the UK, she was terrified she would be "ripped away from [her] family in the middle of the night".

The mum, who lives in Luton, said: "It was absolutely traumatising. I was so stressed. I was terrified I was going to be ripped away from my family in the middle of the night.

"They were claiming that my identity was false – but I had all this proof of who I am."

Mrs Brown sent the Home Office her birth certificate to confirm her name and the fact that she was born in 1982, as opposed to 1979, which the letter from the Home Office claimed. She also sent officials her brother's birth certificate which showed he was born in 1979.

This, she said, "proved" that they had her date of birth wrong - as both she and her sibling could not have been born within three months of each other from the same mother.

Mrs Brown continued: "What was so upsetting is it wasn't even a question of asking me to prove my identity. They accused me of fraud straight away.

"I was so anxious because I have seen people get wrongly deported before."

Mrs Brown was particularly worried about the potential impacts on her career - as she works as an accountant and is currently on the path to becoming chartered.

She said: "You can't be an accountant if there's anything linking you to fraud. So that would be my whole career messed up."

Mrs Brown moved from Jamaica to the UK in 2002 at the age of 19. She initially arrived on a Visitor's Visa - but soon married and became 'legalised' in 2009. She was later given 'Indefinite Leave To Remain' before being granted settled status in 2015.

In 2019, Mrs Brown divorced and remarried – and successfully became a British citizen. She received her British passport the same year.

Mrs Brown estimates that the entire process cost her £10,000 in fees.

She currently lives with her husband and youngest daughter, who is 10.

The Home Office previously declined to comment on Mrs Brown’s situation.

A spokesperson said: “It is our longstanding position that we do not comment on individual cases.”

In the letter to Mrs Brown, sent on Friday (October 25), the Home Office says: "The Secretary of State was considering depriving you of your British citizenship on the grounds that it had been obtained as a result of fraud, false representation, or concealment of material fact.

"Your case was referred in due to the belief you used fraud to obtain your leave and then naturalised from this. The full facts and any mitigating circumstances that you have presented have now been considered in accordance with our policy.

"I am now writing to inform you that the Secretary of State has decided not to deprive you of citizenship because your case does not fall within our policy.

"As a result, you will remain a British citizen."