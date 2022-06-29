Free family fun day to celebrate completion of Dunstable's High Street improvements

Dunstable is hosting a free family fun day to celebrate the completion of the town’s High Street improvements.

The Dunstable High Street Fun Day on Saturday, July 16, is being organised by Central Bedfordshire Council and hosted in Dunstable Town Council’s markets area.

The day, from 10am-3pm, will include live music, funfair stalls and games, street entertainers, arts and crafts workshops, displays, market stalls, and lots more family fun.

An overhead look at some of the improvements

The fun-packed event will celebrate the completion of the improvements that are rejuvenating the High Street and Dunstable by creating a more traditional town centre.

Residents and businesses wanted their High Street to be more attractive and a safer experience, reducing the sense of vehicles dominating the road. They wanted a café culture with more greenery and wider pavements making the town safer for pedestrians to move around. This is what the council has done through the £7million High Street improvement scheme.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Communities, said: “We have made Dunstable High Street a more attractive experience. Our work will help entice more visitors and investors, support business and jobs, and see Dunstable continue to be a great place to live and work. We are investing in the future of Dunstable.

“We know the work has taken a long time and to thank residents and businesses for their patience we’re holding a family fun day on Saturday, 16 July from 10am to 3pm in the markets area.

“We look forward to welcoming people to an enjoyable free day in the heart of Dunstable.”