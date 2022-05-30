Greene King is running a special event at pubs across the area – but you’ll need to be quick because the deal only lasts for today (Monday, May 30).

Punters will be able to get a pint of Greene King IPA for free by using the special code ‘1952’.

It is part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Pints of beer on a pub table

The plan had originally been to charge just 6p for a pint – but that idea has now been scrapped.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “Our pub and brewery teams are so excited to be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a variety of events this week.

"One of the ideas we had was for a promotion in 400 of our managed pubs where customers could buy one pint each of Greene King IPA for 6p today – the same price it was in 1952. We thought this was a great way to celebrate this remarkable occasion and we’ve been thrilled at the response from customers.

"However, we have some good news for everyone, which is that we will now be giving the Jubilee first pint of Greene King IPA away free of charge today, as we now understand it’s not permissible under the licensing act to charge the 6p.

"Cheers everyone.”

In Luton, you can take advantage of the offer at:

The Jolly Topers, Hitchin Road

The Jolly Milliner, Icknield Way

And over in Dunstable you can raise a 6p pint to Her Majesty at: