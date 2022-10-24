Luton’s runners will be taking to the roads this Sunday for the town’s ninth half-marathon.

And to make sure the runners can take part safely, there will be extensive road closures in place.

The roads will be closed from 8am and there will be no traffic movement until all races are completed.

Around 1,200 people are taking part in this year's Luton run

A fully qualified and experienced convoy will follow the race and will lift the road closures as soon as it is safe to do so, allowing traffic to flow as normal. All road closures will be lifted by no later than 12.30pm.

The event will be fully marshalled throughout.

The half marathon, 10k run and the recently introduced 5k race will start and finish in the town centre, with the half marathon course taking in the grounds of Luton Hoo estate, with runners passing the iconic mansion house and breathtaking landscape.

The 5k and 10k will not go into the grounds of Luton Hoo making the course much more accessible to all, but still a great opportunity for those raising money for charities or looking to take on a new challenge.

All courses are on roads, and some parts are hilly, making the course challenging at times, but they are evenly spread throughout.

Linsey Sweet, chairperson for Love Luton, said: "We have more than 1,200 people signed up to take part this Sunday. It will be fantastic to welcome so many runners, some of whom are travelling for up to three hours to attend. This is a truly unique event for Luton, running through the heart of the borough and finishing by the iconic Town Hall.

“We appreciate that shutting the roads may slightly impact motorists, but safety is paramount, and we ask that residents come out and support runners as they travel past. We do hope the event continues to inspire people to take up running and other sports.