Future of Vauxhall plant in Luton still in doubt as union demands answers

A union has issued a warning to the owner of Luton’s Vauxhall plant – and demanded its CEO commits to the future of the business in town.

Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall; Alfa Romeo; Chrysler and Citroën, said in June that it could be forced to close plants if government rules on electric vehicles were not relaxed – including in Luton.

The site on Kimpton Road is due to become the second site in the country to manufacture Vauxhall's electric vehicles, starting in 2025, but this has now been thrown into doubt.

The company is expected to conclude a ‘strategic review’ into its UK manufacturing sites later this month.

Vauxhall electric van outside the Luton factory. Picture: Stellantis

The review was announced in July, with CEO Carlos Tavares citing the potential impact of the government’s Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) mandate. By 2025, 28 per cent of new cars must be zero-emissions vehicles and ten years later, all new cars must be electric.

But union Unite claims that Taveres’ “ultra-aggressive” management strategies have already led to “repeated threats” to close plants in the UK, while workers in Italy have taken strike action and those in the US balloted for industrial action.

Unite says its members at the Luton plant have “delivered on every target that has been asked of them to prepare the plant to start production of electric vehicles in 2025.”

It added: “Any decision to threaten either UK plant would be the latest manifestation of Tavares’ brutal campaign of cost-cutting to boost earnings. In addition to unions, Stellantis investors and dealers have raised the alarm that Tavares, who will leave his role next year, is taking a short-termist approach that is damaging the company.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It’s time for Stellantis to commit to the future of both the Luton and Ellesmere Port plants and end the climate of fear and rumour they have created through this strategic review.

“Carlos Tavares needs to avoid indulging in counterproductive threats and game playing that will only damage Stellantis. If he threatens either plant then he will be met with the collective strength of Unite’s members who will have my full, unequivocal backing and the whole weight of the union behind them.

“Unite is already having constructive discussions with government and industry to reform the ZEV mandate to protect jobs. Much more must be done, but the transition to electrification will not be achieved by threatening workers.”

Stellantis was approached by Luton News for a comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.