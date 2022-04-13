Gorgeous George - the Barton le Clay teenager who touched a community during his cancer fight - has died aged 13

George, who died last night, with mum Louise

George Fox was just 12 years old when he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in April last year.

After a failed bid to receive pioneering treatment in America, he died with his family by his side last night.

Announcing his death on their Go Fund Me page his parents Louise and Matt said: “As parents these are the most difficult words we will ever have to write.

“We are absolutely devastated to share that our beautiful Gorgeous George slipped away peacefully last night at 11.45pm, 12th April 2022 with Mum, Dad, Jamie & Issy by his side telling him just how much we loved him and that it was fine to rest.

“We are heartbroken, and always will be. We can’t imagine our pain ever going away, and we don’t want it to, it’s testament to how much we love our little boy.”

After George’s diagnosis, a fundraising campaign, Gorgeous George, One Big Fight, inspired the local community and beyond to raise more than £482,000 to pay for treatment.

But his condition deteriorated while out in America and he was unable to take part in trials. The family returned to England in January.

His parents said: “From the moment George bounced into our lives on 15th November 2008, he brought so much joy and happiness to our family. Always smiling, always happy, a real cheeky chap. George is the best son, big brother, little brother, Grandson, Nephew, cousin and friend – we speak for the entire Fox / Firth family when we say how much he love brought to us all.

“Gorgeous inside and out, those that know George will know that he is loyal, kind, sensitive, hilarious, bright and wise beyond his years. What we didn’t know is just how amazingly brave and strong he is, and we wish we hadn’t had to find that out. We don’t feel like George has lost his fight with cancer, because there is no cancer now and he is out of pain and at peace… so George has won that battle too.

“George has fought with strength and courage and we know he did that for us because inside he must have been so scared but never showed it. He showed us how to be brave and how to fight, and that's what has got us through this horrific year.

“We’ve learned more from George in the last 11 months than we have in our entire lifetime and will make sure we keep his name alive, continuing to fight the battle against brain tumours and Glioblastoma, so his young life hasn’t been cruelly ended early in vain.

“George was thoughtful to the end, and in his final hours he told us that ‘he loved us all’ and that ‘he didn’t have much time’ and to ‘look after his Guinea Pigs’. He made us smile up until the very end.