Government to bring in miscarriage bereavement leave after Luton North MP’s campaign

Families who lose their pregnancies before 24 weeks will be entitled to protected bereavement leave under new amendments to the Employment Rights Bill, after years of campaigning by a Luton MP.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, has been calling for the leave since she was elected in 2019.

Until now, statutory Parental Bereavement Leave had only been available to parents who experienced a loss after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change means that pregnancy loss will be recognised as a bereavement for the first time in employment law.

Sarah Owen, Luton North MP

It is estimated that there are around 250,000 miscarriages each year, with a further 12,000 impacted by loss due to ectopic pregnancies.

Sarah Owen MP, Labour MP for Luton North and Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, said:

“From my personal experience of miscarriage to the powerful testimony the Women & Equalities Select Committee heard, I know the difference that bereavement leave will make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a bold and necessary move from this Government to see the UK become one of only a handful of countries in the world to recognise pregnancy loss as a bereavement and give workers the right to take time off to grieve.

“Nothing will ever take away the pain of losing a pregnancy, but this law change will provide workers with the security of time to grieve and help end the stigma of miscarriage for good.”

Vicki Robinson, CEO of the Miscarriage Association, welcomed the historic change.

She said: "This is a hugely important step that acknowledges the often very significant impact of pre-24-week loss, not only for those experiencing the physical loss, but for their partners, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This positive outcome reflects the strength of our Leave for Every Loss campaign, the dedication of Sarah Owen MP, and the efforts of our partner organisations and individuals who have worked tirelessly for change."