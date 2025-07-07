Government to bring in miscarriage bereavement leave after Luton North MP’s campaign
Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, has been calling for the leave since she was elected in 2019.
Until now, statutory Parental Bereavement Leave had only been available to parents who experienced a loss after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
The change means that pregnancy loss will be recognised as a bereavement for the first time in employment law.
It is estimated that there are around 250,000 miscarriages each year, with a further 12,000 impacted by loss due to ectopic pregnancies.
Sarah Owen MP, Labour MP for Luton North and Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, said:
“From my personal experience of miscarriage to the powerful testimony the Women & Equalities Select Committee heard, I know the difference that bereavement leave will make.
“It is a bold and necessary move from this Government to see the UK become one of only a handful of countries in the world to recognise pregnancy loss as a bereavement and give workers the right to take time off to grieve.
“Nothing will ever take away the pain of losing a pregnancy, but this law change will provide workers with the security of time to grieve and help end the stigma of miscarriage for good.”
Vicki Robinson, CEO of the Miscarriage Association, welcomed the historic change.
She said: "This is a hugely important step that acknowledges the often very significant impact of pre-24-week loss, not only for those experiencing the physical loss, but for their partners, too.
“This positive outcome reflects the strength of our Leave for Every Loss campaign, the dedication of Sarah Owen MP, and the efforts of our partner organisations and individuals who have worked tirelessly for change."
