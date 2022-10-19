Children adore bug hunts at Luton Hoo Walled Garden. Searching for interesting creepy crawlies keeps them interested and amused for hours

Fancy giving the kids some fresh air this half term?

Then shimmy on down to the Autumn Open Day at Luton Hoo Walled Garden where there will be crafts and activities aplenty for little learners – including the ever-popular Bug Hunt – while mums and dads can enjoy the splendid colours of the spectacular lime avenue as well as the garden itself.

It’s a wonderful opportunity to say au revoir to this historical venue before the garden gates are closed for the end of the season.

Treat yourself to a comfort break at the Woodyard Coffee Shop which will be selling plants and produce from the garden in addition to refreshments.

It’s taking place on Wednesday October 26 from 10.30am – 1pm. Entry is free for under fours, £3 for children and £5 for adults.