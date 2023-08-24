News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Consultation launched to consider relocating facility
By Olgg Norford
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:37 BST
Houghton Regis Day Centre, ParksideHoughton Regis Day Centre, Parkside
Houghton Regis Day Centre, Parkside

A public consultation on the future of Houghton Regis Older People Day Centre has been launched by Central Beds Council.

The council, which owns and operates seven day centres, four of which are for older people, is proposing to relocate the Houghton Regis Day Centre for Older People to All Saints View independent living scheme in Sapphire Place, Houghton Regis. The move would mean closing the Houghton Regis Day Centre in Parkside.

Cllr Mark Smith, executive member for adult social care, said: “We are committed to providing the best possible opportunities for the users of the Houghton Regis Day Centre and to achieve this goal are actively seeking input from the community regarding its future.

“We believe that the proposed move would provide an enhanced experience for customers in a more comfortable and dementia-friendly environment. If approved, it would also open doors for customers, their families, and staff to participate in the design and development of the new space.”

The public consultation period is open until Monday, November 6.

It forms part of a review process which aims to offer better opportunities for those using Houghton Regis Day Centre.

The council has produced a consultation document which outlines why the council is considering relocating with further information on the proposals. To view the document and to have your say complete the questionnaire by visiting the website here.

To request a printed copy, or an easy-to-read version of the documents call the council’s customer service team on 0300 300 8301.

