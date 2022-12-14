Luton Council wants people to have a say on how it spends its money amid the cost of living crisis.

It is inviting residents to join one of three sessions to discuss the council’s budget and council tax with a chance to hear about support available to families.

Advertisement

The sessions will be held on:

Luton Council is hosting sessions to give people a chance to have their say on its budget and council tax

> December 17, 10am to 2pm at The Mall

> January 7, 9.30 to 2.30pm, at the Inspire Sports Village

Advertisement

> January 10, 10am to 4pm, at Bury Park Community Centre.

It’s hoped to hold further events in the north of Luton and in the Chaul End area with details to be announced on the council website.

Advertisement

Council leader Hazel Simmons, said: “The highest level of inflation for 40 years, the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and other factors have caused huge difficulties for all of us and pushed many individuals and families to the brink.

“The council has not been immune from these severe financial pressures. In addition we have had to deal with rising costs, a rise in demand for services, reduced income and a nationally decided pay rise for our staff which was higher than what we had budgeted for.

Advertisement

“Resolving this challenge will once again prove extremely challenging. We have already had to consider changes to this year’s budget in order to meet these additional pressures. The law requires all councils to balance their books and across the country local authorities will struggle to do this.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, the challenges we and other councils face do not stop in March. Rising inflation and increasing demand for our services brought about by inflation and the cost of living crisis means that the cost of running the council’s 700+ services has drastically increased.

“This means further savings need to be found to the tune of £7.37m in 2023/24.

Advertisement

“Nevertheless, this is something we, and most councils up and down the country, are reluctantly expecting to do given that no additional support is expected from the government. Even with the increase our rates are likely to remain the lowest in Bedfordshire and we will continue to operate our council tax support scheme for those who are struggling the most.

“We anticipate various measures to meet the 2023/24 savings requirements including:

Advertisement

> Increasing council tax

> Increase in fees and charges for certain services

Advertisement

> Reducing concessionary fares to bus operators – which may have an impact on the range of services they are able to provide

“It is likely that further difficult savings decisions will need to be made which is why it is so important we hear from you.”

Advertisement

She added: “Please come along and talk to us about the challenges we are all facing and hear about the support available to you and your family to support you through the cost of living crisis.”