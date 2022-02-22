Have your say on Luton's parliamentary boundary changes

Proposed boundary changes in Luton are now entering a second consultation

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has launched a secondary public consultation on its initially proposed map of constituencies, open now until Monday 4 April 2022.

Residents from Luton were among those who commented on the initial consultation, which aims to make the number of electors in each constituency roughly the same.

You can view the proposed new constituency boundaries for Luton and provide views on them by visiting the consultation website bcereviews.org.uk. Responses can also be sent in by letter, email or provided in person at a public hearing in your region. To view the list of locations and book your slot to speak at a hearing, go to https://boundarycommissionforengland.independent.gov.uk/2023-review/public-hearings.

The Commission received more than 34,000 responses from the public during its first consultation last year. These comments are now available to view by area, along with the proposals for constituencies, on the consultation website.

The Commission is undertaking an independent and impartial review of all constituencies in England. The number of constituencies in England will also increase to 543. The 2023 Boundary Review requires substantial changes to the map of constituencies across England, and the Commission wants members of the public to help shape the boundaries in their area.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, Tim Bowden, said: “The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors represented by each MP. It’s important that the constituencies we shape reflect your local community as best as possible. We received over 34,000 responses during our first consultation last year, and we’re inviting more people to have their say in our current secondary consultation, which is open now until 4 April.

"Help us to get our proposals right for your area by telling us your views via bcereviews.org.uk, or at a public hearing in your region. We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback, and we take every response into account during our review of constituency boundaries.”

Robin Porter, Acting Returning Officer for Luton, said: “The work of the Boundary Commission for England is vitally important as they seek to make sure individual votes carry roughly the same weight.

“In suggesting changes to parliamentary boundaries they value the voice of local residents as part of the process of making sure democracy is as vibrant and fair as possible.