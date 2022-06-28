Have your say on Luton's pharmacy services in new consultation

A consultation has launched that will give you the chance to help shape future pharmacy services in the town.

Luton Council must prepare an assessment of the current and future needs of local people for pharmacy services – including services currently available and any gaps in services.

This pharmaceutical needs assessment (PNA) will then be used to make recommendations on future developments.

The council is consulting on pharmacy services in the town

Earlier this year, Luton people were asked to give their views on pharmaceutical services in the area. Pharmacies were also surveyed regarding the services they provide and those they are willing to provide in the future. Feedback from the surveys have been incorporated into developing a draft pharmaceutical needs assessment.

But the council is now seeking views on the draft PNA which will help identify if pharmacies should be offering other services, whether existing services could be improved, or if new pharmacies are needed in the town.

The PNA will be used by the council, NHS England and Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group to help make decisions when applications for new pharmacies are received, and for the commissioning of other services that could be delivered by community pharmacies and other providers.

Cllr Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for public health, said: “The council is committed to helping local people live healthier lives and the Covid-19 pandemic has certainly highlighted the vital role pharmacies play in meeting community health needs.

“So it’s very important that you have your say and tell us what you think about our local pharmacies so that we can ensure they are easily accessible with suitable opening hours, are located in the most appropriate areas and offering the right service that meets individuals and family needs.

“The easiest way to share your views is by completing our survey online at engage.luton.gov.uk/pna3 however paper copies are available by calling our public health team on 01582 546334 or email [email protected].”