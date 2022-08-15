The council wants your views on plans for a much loved park.

The first stage of consultations on the development of Stockwood park were held earlier this year and views are now being sought to further develop plans to make the best use of the area for visitors.

In the first stage people were asked about how they use the park and what they think of the facilities, what they would like to see more of, and what type of facilities they would like. They were also asked for their ideas on how cycling and walking access to get about the site could be improved.

Have your say on plans for Stockwood Park

Findings were then used to create a draft Masterplan and the second stage of consultation is to find out what people think about the plan to help refine proposals so a final Masterplan report can be developed.

Views are being asked on ideas such as a new trail route around the edge of the golf course, proposed woodland, long grass and meadow areas, new picnic areas and horse riding route, improvement of the historic pond and a new cycle skills area and pump track and an improved play area in a new location.

Cllr Maria Lovell, portfolio holder responsible for parks at Luton Council, said: “This second part of the public consultation explores possible ways of improving Stockwood Park. We had a huge response with a wide range of views to the first part of the consultation process and these responses have helped to shape the proposals for a draft masterplan which aims to enhance the park and provide additional facilities.

“Our key objective is to ensure we can all celebrate the park’s historical importance, ancient trees and valuable wildlife habitats as well as enjoying the recreational benefits. It’s so important we get as many views as we can so encourage people to complete the survey before it ends 16 September".

The survey is online at www.luton.gov.uk/letstalk along with the design boards. The boards can also be viewed in-person at The Discovery Centre, Stockwood Park and the project team will also be available August 18, 11am to 4pm.