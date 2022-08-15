Luton council slammed for new ban on night-time deliveries that will 'cause havoc'

The founder of Little Red Arts – a community interest business supporting local artists – has slammed Luton Borough Council for introducing new laws that have brought it to the brink of collapse.

But the council says the measures have been brought into place to tackle antisocial behaviour and improve safety.

Former Icknield High pupil and self-taught artist Aimi Rix, 47, said: “We were given no notice that night-time loading and unloading in George Street was to be banned.

The front door of Little Red Arts which is on the brink of collapse after a new council ban on night-time loading

"I only became aware of it three weeks ago when I was told by a traffic warden and advised to move my car – mid delivery.”

But the council says letters were sent to all affected businesses in May, and street notices placed in the area.

She added: “Little Red Arts is a diverse arts and music centre and with this comes diverse amounts of equipment and stock.

"The changes will cause havoc at weekends when bands and promotors need access for musical instruments and sound systems, also for customers who need decorations for various events. Each is bespoke and has its own unique set-up."

Amie called the decision by the council “completely irrational.”

She said: "I believe as business owners we should have been consulted. We could have come up with solutions that would not have caused the current chaos of allowing 12.5 tonne lorries down a pedestrian area in the middle of the day.”

The new laws have had serious knock-on effects for the business including having to alert clients and changing documents, the website, social media and deliveries, all of which cost time and money.

Little Red Arts has been hit very hard by the pandemic and were barely surviving before the ban came into effect.

After Aimi appeared on BBC 3CR this week, the council agreed to allow certain vehicles to have access as night but as she says: “This is a good start but does not solve the whole problem.”

A spokesman from Luton Borough Council said: “Following discussions with the landlord of the Manchester Street shops and the police, the council has introduced an experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO). This has been done to reduce antisocial behaviour in the evenings and improve pedestrian safety, particularly at the weekends.

"Restrictions implemented under the ERTO cover Manchester Street, George Street, St Georges Square and Bridge Street pedestrian zones.

“Details of the proposals were outlined in letters sent to businesses likely to be affected on 30 May 2022 and street notices were placed in the area. The ETRO came into effect on 13 June 2022 will be in place for a period of 18 months, after which its effectiveness at minimising those areas of concern to those working in the area will be assessed.