Here's how you could name Woburn Safari Park's black bear cubs - and win a VIP safari

The bear cub siblings

The cute cubs – two of a litter of four – need monikers that will correspond with their North American origins and the lucky winners in this name game will receive a fabulous VIP safari off-road experience for themselves and three friends.

In January, the Park captured the birth of the quartet on camera.

The playful cubs – two girls and two boys – have been enjoying their own private paddock with mother Phoenix and they haven’t stopped growing.

They’ve been gaining confidence through play and by exploring and climbing trees.

Some fortunate eagle-eyed visitors may have already spotted them in their home in the Kingdom of Carnivores.

In addition to the four cubs, the Park is also home to eight black bears: two adult males, Xanthos and Chuck; three females, Indiana, Phoenix and Dixie; and three juveniles – Koda, Georgia and Denver.

The black bear is the smallest yet most common of the three species found in North America.

They’re excellent climbers and their diet consists mainly of grasses, roots, berries, insects and fish.

The main threat they face is the destruction of their habitat through deforestation and the increase in land claimed for urban development and agriculture.