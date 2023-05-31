High school students from Luton win UK-wide competition at prestigious technology show

Students from Denbigh High School with their Design4SGG trophies after winning competition.

A team of students from a Luton high school have won a national competition at a prestigious technology show.

The Denbigh High School students took part in the inaugural Design4SDGs Challenge.

The Design4SDGs design challenge was created to promote critical thinking, creativity and communication from students aged from nine to 14. Its aim is to help provide solutions that contribute to three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, including Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education and Climate Action.

Staff and students at Denbigh High School, which is part of Chiltern Learning Trust, were delighted to earn their deserved place in the finals at the event and were even more thrilled when they learnt they had been victorious in the categories of Quality Education and Climate Action.

The Year 8 students were tasked with thinking up solutions to our planet’s current climate crisis.

Headteacher Donna Neely-Hayes said: “When our students take a challenge and own it as they did, it is a true testimony to the aspirational, high-achieving individuals they are. At Denbigh High School, we pride ourselves on having a thriving learning community. We are developing competitive and curious students to prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of today. This success reflects their forward-thinking and innovativeness in today’s world of rapidly advancing technology and changing climate.”

The Bett Show – the world’s leading EdTech show – takes place at ExCel in London each year, inviting schools and multi-academy trusts who have a demonstrated history of showing exceptional practice in design and technology.

Denbigh High School students started working on a digital campaign earlier this academic year, and after months of dedication, they produced a project that would take them to the finals. Narrowed down to one of only four teams in each category, students had to pitch and present their ideas to a panel of judges at the show.

The project met the brief of providing a solution to today’s problems to help tomorrow’s world and resulted in students picking up a coveted Design4SDG trophy as well as exclusive prizes from Bett’s challenge partners.

Emma Darcy, director of technology for learning at Chiltern Learning Trust, is also a member of the Bett Advisory Board and helped shape the Bett Show’s content. Her background in enhancing learning with technology enriches the Trust’s curriculum and she was extremely proud of students for creating a digital environmental campaign that prevailed.

She said: "I am delighted at this incredible result, indicative of each student’s creativity and ambition. Having confidence in their ideas and embracing individuality led to a campaign that is so important in this age, using technology to answer today’s challenges in the quality of education and climate change.”