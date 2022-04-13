High Sheriff drops in to support Luton Ukrainians in their campaign to offer help to refugees and on the war front

Lady Jane Clifford took communion with members of the Luton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, during a two hour visit.

The group has been collecting donations and fundraising to help the millions of refugees who have fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February.

Five lorry loads of vital medical equipment, along with food, clothing and bedding, have already been been sent to the Ukrainian borders to help the more than four million refugees who have fled the fighting.

The High Sheriff Lady Jane Clifford, with members of the Luton Ukrainian community

The High Sheriff has listed working to tackle the challenges caused by the crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan as one of her objectives for her term of office for 2022-2023.

The success of the Luton Ukrainian appeal has seen international support, with donations coming from far afield.

A spokesman for the group posted: “I would like to express my special gratitude to Mr. Adam and Mrs Susan Bridges from Florida (USA). Today, in AUGB Luton brunch, we have received their aid for Ukraine. Thank you very much for your contribution.”

So far the group has sent 111 pallets loaded with vital equipment to south east Poland and to Cherivtsi in Western Ukraine to transport further into the country. Military attire and accessories have also been sent to the front line. More than £16,141 cash has also been donated.

A spokesman said: “In giving you are not just providing material and humanitarian support, but offering hope and belief in better times and days ahead.”