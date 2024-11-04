Highlight a local hero: Deadline fast approaching for Luton's Best nominations

You have just under four weeks left to nominate your local hero for a Luton’s Best 2024 Award.

In partnership with Love Luton, the awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place.

The awards are now in their 15th year. Our mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung heroes in the community. Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite their acts are truly extraordinary.

Our winners come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations.

They are whittled down to a shortlist by our judging panel, which comprises our sponsors, who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, for people working in the public sector and for organisations and businesses all who make our community a better place. This is your opportunity to tell us about these people so that we can all say a big thank you.

The award categories are:

Adult Achiever – Sponsored by University of Bedfordshire

Best Fundraiser – Sponsored by Pell Frischmann

Best Volunteer – Sponsored by Signature Flight Support

Care in the Community – Sponsored by Volker Fitzpatrick

Child of Courage – Sponsored by Ryebridge Construction

Community Business Person – Sponsored by Active Luton

Community Company of the Year – Sponsored by Luton Point

Community Project of the Year – Sponsored by TUI

Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Hannah Solicitors

Environmental Achievement – Sponsored by Utilita

Health hero Award – Sponsored by Atrumed

Inspirational Female Leader – Sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College

Keeping Luton Safe – Sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Leisure, Culture and Heritage – Sponsored by Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa

Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by London Luton Airport

Luton in Harmony – Sponsored by Chiltern Learning Trust

Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2024 – Sponsored by Kelly’s Storage

Service with a Smile – Sponsored by Carlisle Support Services

Sporting Inspiration – Sponsored by Luton Town Football Club

Step Forward Luton – Sponsored by Vauxhall Motors

The People’s Choice Award – Sponsored by Ethos Farm and The Luton News

Young Achiever – Sponsored by Barnfield College

To find out more and nominate visit the website www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards

Voting closes on Sunday, December 1.

Our nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony, which is being held at the five star Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa.

This year’s event is booked for Friday 17th January 2025.