Highlight a local hero: Deadline fast approaching for Luton's Best nominations
In partnership with Love Luton, the awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place.
The awards are now in their 15th year. Our mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung heroes in the community. Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite their acts are truly extraordinary.
Our winners come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations.
They are whittled down to a shortlist by our judging panel, which comprises our sponsors, who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.
There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, for people working in the public sector and for organisations and businesses all who make our community a better place. This is your opportunity to tell us about these people so that we can all say a big thank you.
The award categories are:
Adult Achiever – Sponsored by University of Bedfordshire
Best Fundraiser – Sponsored by Pell Frischmann
Best Volunteer – Sponsored by Signature Flight Support
Care in the Community – Sponsored by Volker Fitzpatrick
Child of Courage – Sponsored by Ryebridge Construction
Community Business Person – Sponsored by Active Luton
Community Company of the Year – Sponsored by Luton Point
Community Project of the Year – Sponsored by TUI
Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Hannah Solicitors
Environmental Achievement – Sponsored by Utilita
Health hero Award – Sponsored by Atrumed
Inspirational Female Leader – Sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College
Keeping Luton Safe – Sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Leisure, Culture and Heritage – Sponsored by Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa
Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by London Luton Airport
Luton in Harmony – Sponsored by Chiltern Learning Trust
Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2024 – Sponsored by Kelly’s Storage
Service with a Smile – Sponsored by Carlisle Support Services
Sporting Inspiration – Sponsored by Luton Town Football Club
Step Forward Luton – Sponsored by Vauxhall Motors
The People’s Choice Award – Sponsored by Ethos Farm and The Luton News
Young Achiever – Sponsored by Barnfield College
To find out more and nominate visit the website www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards
Voting closes on Sunday, December 1.
Our nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony, which is being held at the five star Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa.
This year’s event is booked for Friday 17th January 2025.