The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Deborah Inskip, lit the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir beacon.

It formed part of a unique community celebration organised by the Mandir to pay its own personal tribute to The Queen during her Platinum Jubilee.

The ceremony was started by young children singing the Shantipath – a prayer for peace. This was followed by young children carrying a lantern with a flame to light the Beacon.

Crowds at the lighting of the beacon

Ms Inskip said: “It is a pleasure to be here with you all this evening and what a wonderful welcome you have given me. It is such a joy to be able to celebrate her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne. None of us will ever see a Platinum Jubilee again. It is such an honour to be here, and I have really enjoyed looking around your very beautiful temple.”

Sheila Rathod a lead BAPS volunteer, added: “Her Majesty’s longevity of leadership has provided comfort and assurance to the nation. We are delighted to have all BAPS Hindu mandirs around the UK join in the international celebrations and pay tribute to her seven decades of uncompromising public service.”

Fittingly, the lighting ceremony coincided with the start of a series of yagnas – Vedic peace prayers offered to a sacred flame – marking the centennial birth anniversary of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the inspirer of the Mandir in Luton. He also lived a life dedicated to selfless service, embodying his teaching: “In the joy of others lies our own.”