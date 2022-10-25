A team of national experts has visited Luton to offer advice on the regeneration of historic areas of the town.

The Historic Places Panel, organised by Historic England, was invited by the council to provide independent advice on regeneration plans and the council’s ambitious Luton 2040 road map for guiding the town to achieve its potential as a thriving, attractive, vibrant and welcoming place for innovation and creative industries in the future.

The panel met representatives from Luton Council, Luton Culture Trust, Luton Heritage Forum, Luton Rising, Luton Central Mosque, St Mary’s Church, the University of Bedfordshire and more. They spent time with local people who contribute to daily life in Luton and discussed regeneration opportunities that could help restore and build on the town’s special character.

Among the places the Historic Places Panel visited was the tower of St Mary's Church Copyright Historic England

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director, Historic England, said: “The recent visit to Luton has given us the opportunity to further understand the opportunities and challenges the town is facing. It has been inspiring to hear from people who are passionate about Luton’s special heritage and making its historic character part of the town’s future.”

Ben Derbyshire, Chair of the Historic Places Panel, said: “The Historic Places Panel is an independent group of experts convened by Historic England to support heritage-based regeneration. We are grateful to be invited back by Luton Council, having previously visited in an earlier incarnation of the panel more than a decade ago. The progress made in Luton since has been really astounding and we are looking forward to developing ways in which Historic England can continue to support the delivery of the Council’s inspiring vision for the town.”

Cllr Rob Roche, Portfolio Holder Inclusive Economy at Luton Council said: “Taking a walk around Luton’s wonderful heritage, joined by partners including Luton Town Football Club, Arts Council England, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Luton BID, the focus was on our three Hat History Designated Conservation Areas.”

