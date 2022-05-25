hmv reopens in The Mall in Luton tomorrow - with opening day offers and goodie bags for customers

And there will be opening day offers for customers – along with goodie bags for the first 25 customers who make a purchase.

Offers are set to include two-for-£7 on books, as well as deals on music, film, TV and technology.

Teh shop, which is creating nine new jobs, will stock a massive range of 13,000 pop culture, music, film, TV and technology lines, with specially curated merchandise ideal for collectors.

The signage on the front of an hmv store. GETTY IMAGES

Vinyl fans will be able to browse 2,900 different vinyl albums, while the store will stock 2,700 different CDs, 4,650 films and TV shows on DVD and 4K HD Blu Ray, as well as over 2,600 pop culture products across franchises such as Pokemon, Anime, Star Wars, Marvel and DC and 250 different T-shirt designs.

Luton shoppers can also use the “hmv delivers” service, which allows customers to order any items not in store to be delivered direct to their door.

The store is also expected to draw signings and performances from both British artists and grassroots local bands through hmv’s live and local programme.

hmv Luton manager Grahame North said: “We’re excited to open our brand-new Luton store at The Mall, offering the best in popular culture across music, film and TV, technology and merchandise. We can’t wait to open our doors this Thursday and welcome back our customers with fantastic offers.”