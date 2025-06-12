Hobbycraft confirms Dunstable store will close for good this month

Outside of a Hobbycraft store. Picture: Hobbycraft

Dunstable’s Hobbycraft store will shut its doors for the last time later this month, despite only being open for a year.

The store at the White Lion Retail Park is one of the nine that will close under new business restructuring plans, the company has confirmed.

The site opened in March 2024, but in April this year, private investment firm Modella Capital revealed its plans to axe jobs across the arts and crafts brand’s workforce.

Next week will be the final time customers will be able to shop in the store, with the next closest branch being in Luton.

A spokesperson for Hobby Craft said: “We can confirm that as a result of a restructuring of the business, Hobbycraft’s Dunstable store will unfortunately be closing on Saturday, June 21.

"We are grateful to all the hardworking and dedicated staff at this location. They have been through a full consultation process, and where possible we have tried to find them alternative roles.”