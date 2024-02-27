Devon after having her hair cut. Picture: Katie Costello

An 8-year-old from Houghton Regis has had her long locks cut, with her hair being donated to a children’s cancer charity.

At the White Lion pub, Devon Rimmington braved the chop at the weekend, and raised over £1,600 for Little Princess Trust. The schoolgirl had been inspired to do this charity challenge in support of her grandma, who is battling cancer for the third time, and in memory of her great aunt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the fundraising event, Castles and Event Boutique donated the use of their soft play equipment, with guests treated to cake, popcorn and candy floss to celebrate Devon’s achievement.

Her mum, Katie Costello, said: “Devon's fundraiser was a great turn out. Everyone attending the pub that day was touched by her brave decision and her kindness at such a young age. We had lots of people donate cash as well as online.

"People were commenting saying she was very brave and it was a generous idea. We would like to say a huge thank you to Lydia and Garry Biddle and all the amazing staff at The White Lion Pub.”