Houghton Regis lollipop man to run marathon for disabled boy
Southfield Primary Academy’s lollipop man, Stephen Fraser, is facing his second 26.2-mile challenge on Sunday (April 6) as he takes on the marathon in Brighton.
The 62-year-old is no stranger to fundraising, having collected donations for charity for the TCS London Marathon 2024.
This time around, Stephen’s raising money for two appeals close to his heart.
After reading about Harrison Blanchflower, a four-year-old from Houghton Regis, Stephen decided to help their fundraising appeal.
Harrison’s family have been asking for help as they rebuild their lives and make their home accessible for their son, who has been left with brain damage after a cardiac arrest in March 2024.
Stephen said: “They need money to help him come home and have a better life.”
Harrison’s mum, Alexandra, said: “We are so grateful for everyone’s support throughout Harrison’s journey. To see that Stephen is running a marathon to raise additional funds for Harrison is so heart-warming. We just can’t thank everyone enough for helping us all through this and we wish Stephen the best of luck for Sunday.”
Stephen has been busy training and running for over three hours in one go to beat his last marathon time.
He is also raising awareness for Breast Cancer Now, the charity that offered him a place in this weekend’s marathon.
He added: “I’ve known people who have had it – luckily enough it was caught in time. One friend I know and my mum had it in the 90s.”
