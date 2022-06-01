Housebuilder donates life saving defibrillator to Houghton Regis school

Bellway Northern Home Counties, which is building 153 homes at Bellway at Linmere – its first phase of development within the wider Linmere scheme – donated the life-saving device after reaching out to Thornhill Primary School.

The defibrillator, which cost just over £1,350 , has been installed at the school’s main entrance and is now ready to be used.

The school, which caters for children aged from two to 11 years old, currently has around 200 pupils on roll. Capacity will increase to 500 once its new premises, located just 100 metres away from the current school building on Grove Road, are completed in the Autumn.

Bellway Senior Sales Manager, Lindsey Davenport with Head Teacher of Thornhill Primary school, Bernice Waite, and the head boy are girl of the school Zohair and Eva.

Chris Gunning, deputy headmaster, said: “Thornhill Primary School are very grateful for the incredibly kind donation of this defibrillator that will be positioned at our school main entrance and intended to serve our local community in the case of a cardiac emergency.

“The fears associated with heart disease of any type are debilitating for those who are directly and indirectly affected by it. It is our hope that for those in this position, the knowledge that there is now local access to this life saving device will go a long way to settling some of those fears.

“As a school we are committed to supporting our local community in as many ways as possible and are very appreciative that Bellway homes have made this donation that further enables us to support our pupils, staff, parents and all surrounding families.”

Bellway began construction work at Bellway at Linmere in late 2020 and the first residents have now moved into their homes at the development off Sundon Road.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Thornhill Primary School is right at the heart of this community and when the school told us about its desire to have a defibrillator on the premises, we were more than happy to pay for this life-saving piece of equipment.”