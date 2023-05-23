Housebuilder helps support LGBTQI+ youth in Luton with £1k donation to carnival

Lizzie Bottrell, lead worker for TOKKO Youth Space, participating in last year's Luton International Carnival

Luton Carnival has been given a boost from a housebuilder, which has handed over £1,000.

UK Centre for Carnival Arts, which hosts the annual event set to take place on Sunday (May 28) used the cash from Taylor Wimpey to help create costumes for TOKKO Youth Space’s OK2B group – which provides support and a safe place for LGBTQI+ young people who are experiencing social isolation and mental health challenges.

Their carnival entry, accompanied by Pride In Luton, enables LGBTQI+ young people to express a positive and vibrant identity and experience the inclusive and welcoming culture of Luton Carnival.

Artist Chauntier Irish-Downes, pictured with one of the outfit props to be worn by TOKKO Youth Space’s OK2B group in this year's Luton International Carnival.

Claudette Whittingham, executive director for UK Centre for Carnival Arts, said: “We are very grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s support for this year’s Luton Carnival. Our multi-cultural community events and activities principally target schools, disadvantaged young people and adults and are all aimed at promoting cohesion and inclusion, to reflect the rich cultural mix across Luton and the rest of the UK.”

Fiona Lloyd, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to sponsor this year’s Luton Carnival and help the Tokko OK2B Group deliver bespoke carnival arts workshops whilst ensuring the members are in a safe, and supported environment as they create their costumes.”

