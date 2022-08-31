How you can help struggling Luton people as appeal for winter clothing donations begins

A drive for warm winter clothing to help those in need in Luton kicks off at The Mall tomorrow.

The shopping centre is holding a winter clothing drive for local charity Level Trust, after the success of their previous uniform drive ahead of the new school year, which saw hundreds of items of uniform donated.

The appeal comes after news that many people in Luton can expect a rise of 80% in their electricity and gas bills from October, with further rises predicted for January and April. Food prices are also rising as the cost of living crisis bites.

Warm clothing is needed to help people this winter

At a time when the cost of living has never been higher, Level Trust (based within The Mall) is likely to see an increased demand for warm winter clothing in the coming months. To support the charity, a winter clothing drive will be taking place from September 1-15.

The Mall will be accepting pre-loved winter clothing at the Ask Me Point, where staff will sort and pass on the items for re-use. All items will be donated directly to the local community and those in need.

Level Trust hopes that with the help of those able to donate, individuals will be warmer and more comfortable throughout the winter when temperatures will drop.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “After hosting a very successful uniform drive last month, we are holding a winter clothing drive this September to further support Level Trust, who are one of our chosen charities for this year. We know many people are

likely to be sorting through their winter clothing ready for the change in season and may have coats and other items their children have outgrown. It cannot be understated how much of an impact your pre-loved items could have on improving the winter for someone in need, so we ask that anyone who is able to donate, please do so at our Ask Me Point!”